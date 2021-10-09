One word challenge: People try to describe Balloon Fiesta in one word | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

One word challenge: People try to describe Balloon Fiesta in one word

Joy Wang
Updated: October 09, 2021 09:15 PM
Created: October 09, 2021 05:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The end of 2021’s Balloon Fiesta is near, and KOB 4’s Joy Wang is hearing how people are feeling about all the sights and the fun here in Albuquerque.

You've probably heard this before, a picture is worth a thousand words, so how would you use one word to describe the most photographed event in the world? Not easy right? KOB 4 went to Balloon Fiesta Park and around the city asking people near and far to try.

Click the video above to see responses and Balloon Fiesta reactions. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Neighbors concerned over plans for New Mexico United stadium
Neighbors concerned over plans for New Mexico United stadium
Drunk driver reportedly hits two PSA and one police officer Friday night
Drunk driver reportedly hits two PSA and one police officer Friday night
Balloons inflate for static display Saturday morning
Balloons inflate for static display Saturday morning
Second vigil held for victim of road rage shooting near Old Town
Second vigil held for victim of road rage shooting near Old Town
Squatters take over Albuquerque home for weeks while owner is away
Squatters take over Albuquerque home for weeks while owner is away