One word challenge: People try to describe Balloon Fiesta in one word

Updated: October 09, 2021 09:15 PM
Created: October 09, 2021 05:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The end of 2021’s Balloon Fiesta is near, and KOB 4’s Joy Wang is hearing how people are feeling about all the sights and the fun here in Albuquerque.
You've probably heard this before, a picture is worth a thousand words, so how would you use one word to describe the most photographed event in the world? Not easy right? KOB 4 went to Balloon Fiesta Park and around the city asking people near and far to try.
Click the video above to see responses and Balloon Fiesta reactions.
