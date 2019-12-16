One year after son's reported disappearance, mother still struggles to find closure

Romero and Lateef grew up together—living and dying side by side.

“I hope that brought both of them some kind of comfort that they were together at that time,” she said.

After a massive two week search, police found the boys’ bodies on a mesa west of Rio Rancho last December.

According to police, the boys had been beaten and shot several times. They said it was because of a drug deal gone wrong, but Kimbrel paints a different picture.

“Were there drugs involved in the vehicle?— there were but there was no drug deal and they were not Collin or Ahmed's drugs either,” she said.

Kimbrel said last month would’ve been Collin’s birthday—a milestone covered in heartache.

“Would have been getting his driver's license and a car. I had a car picked out for him and everything to give to him on his 16th birthday,” she said.

Four men and one teenager have been indicted in the slaying of the two boys. Kimbrel hopes they all go to trial.

“People need to know what kind of monsters those men are,” she said.

Until then, Kimbrel said she still struggles to find closure.

“The severity of the murders—you can't get over something like that. You're not going to find closure over something like that because animals do that to each other. Humans aren't supposed to do that,” she said.

There will be a vigil for the two boys at King Meadows Park Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Kimbrel is asking people to bring hoodies so she can donate them to a local youth shelter.