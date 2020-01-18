One year later: APD still looking for Navy vet’s killer

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Last Thursday marked the one year anniversary of Isaac Candelaria’s death, the Navy veteran was shot and killed outside Central Grill by someone trying to steal his bike.
Law enforcement shut down the bosque for several hours looking for his killer but no one was ever arrested or charged.
His family told KOB 4 Candelaria did two tours overseas—one in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.
“It amazed me how smart he was and how intelligent he was,” said his sister, Bernadette Devargas.
“For him to be out there fighting in a war and come out here and get killed,” she said.
“You would think he get killed out there but comes home and gets killed on his way to work," she added.
His death is one of the 40 unsolved murders from 2019..
Saturday night, his family gathered near the scene of the crime to remember Candelaria.
Devargas told KOB 4 she hopes the killer turns themselves in.
“Do the right thing,” she said. “Don’t hurt other family members, but don’t hurt anyone else’s family.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.
