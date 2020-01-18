One year later: APD still looking for Navy vet’s killer

“You would think he get killed out there but comes home and gets killed on his way to work," she added.

His death is one of the 40 unsolved murders from 2019..

Saturday night, his family gathered near the scene of the crime to remember Candelaria.

Devargas told KOB 4 she hopes the killer turns themselves in.

“Do the right thing,” she said. “Don’t hurt other family members, but don’t hurt anyone else’s family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.