One year later: Community remembers Rio Rancho girl who was raped, killed

The six-year-old girl's lifeless body was found in a cluttered Rio Rancho house a year ago. Police said she was raped and killed.

Several weeks after Romero's death, 21-year-old Leland Hust was arrested. Police said they recovered his DNA from Ariana's body.

Hust is facing a rape charge, along with child abuse resulting in death.

He has pleased not guilty. His trial is expected to begin in February 2020.