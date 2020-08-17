One year later: Memorial unveiled for slain Marine

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 17, 2020 09:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It has been one year since the body of Matthew Gurule, a Marine Corps veteran, was found in a ditch south of Belen. Police arrested Francisco Gomez and Jeannine Willard for the deadly shooting of Gurule.
A memorial in his honor was unveiled Monday at Harvey Cornell Rose Park in Santa Fe—the same park Gurule helped maintain.
“Matthew really loved being here,” said John Muñoz, director of Santa Fe Parks and Recreation. “He loved spending time here. As you know we have lots of parks in Santa Fe. Matthew volunteered.”
Gurule’s mother continues to push for tougher criminal justice laws in New Mexico.
