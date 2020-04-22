One year later: Postal workers, family remember postal worker who was shot and killed on his route

Police said Xavier Zamora was arguing with his mother when Pepe stepped in to protect her.

“That's what he was doing, trying to help somebody out,” Cabrera said.

The family Pepe left behind did not only include his widow and four kids, but the entire postal team in Albuquerque.

Postal workers retired the flag flying outside the post office and gave it to Pepe’s family.

Balloons filled with handwritten messages for Pepe were released in his honor.

"Not as upbeat as it used to be when he was around. He liked to joke and you could always hear his laugh,” Cabrera said.

Jose “Pepe” Hernandez died at 47-years-old.