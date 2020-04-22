One year later: Postal workers, family remember postal worker who was shot and killed on his route | KOB 4
One year later: Postal workers, family remember postal worker who was shot and killed on his route

Megan Abundis
Updated: April 22, 2020 10:47 PM
Created: April 22, 2020 10:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The outside of Five Points Post Office in Albuquerque appeared to be business as usual Wednesday, but to the postal workers inside, April 22. feels different.

It has been one year since a 17-year-old young man shot and killed war veteran Jose “Pepe” Hernandez near a mailbox on his route.

Christian Cabrera was Pepe’s friend and coworker.

“To have that happen to one of us, someone that we were there joking with that morning, usual routine and then to hear about it—it was just unbelievable. It was surreal, it was shock. Why a letter carrier? We just deliver the mail,” Cabrera said.

Police said Xavier Zamora was arguing with his mother when Pepe stepped in to protect her.

“That's what he was doing, trying to help somebody out,” Cabrera said.

The family Pepe left behind did not only include his widow and four kids, but the entire postal team in Albuquerque.

Postal workers retired the flag flying outside the post office and gave it to Pepe’s family.

Balloons filled with handwritten messages for Pepe were released in his honor.

"Not as upbeat as it used to be when he was around. He liked to joke and you could always hear his laugh,” Cabrera said.

Jose “Pepe” Hernandez died at 47-years-old.


