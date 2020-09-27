Online festival raises awareness about substance abuse, mental health recovery

"When you're thinking about the pandemic and social distancing and quarantining and withdrawing from society, we're thinking about how many people we're missing, that we aren't seeing their signs and symptoms of what's going on,” she said.

The festival featured videos of New Mexicans sharing their stories of recovery, performances, and virtual booths with live video chats and resources.

"And when we share our stories we offer hope, we offer people the opportunity to understand, ‘Oh, there are resources out there. I didn't know what I should be asking for.’ So this event is more than just sharing people's stories, but this is also about sharing resources and talking about what we can do in the community and bringing people together."

Linebrink-Allison said all the videos and resources from the festival will still be available to view anytime.

"I want people to know that you're not alone, that resources are available, and that if you do not know to turn, then make sure that you're reaching out and asking for help,” she said.

