Only homeless shelter in Las Vegas temporarily closed after thief steals thousands

The break-in is a big blow to The Samaritan House. In just the last year, the shelter has provided more than 15,000 services to people in the community – like food, household supplies, and even laundry vouchers.



"On a personal level you kind of feel betrayed,” said the shelter’s executive director, George Lyon. He said somebody broke in over the holiday weekend and stole thousands of dollars from one of the front desks.



"It doesn't look like they looked anywhere else,” said Lyon. “It may have been targeted. They know where everything was kept."



Because of the break-in, Lyon made the decision to temporarily close and suspend all services.



Not just because they're down thousands of dollars, but also because he believes the person who stole the money may have been one of the people they help.



"We're re-evaluating how we do business in regards to security measures and stuff like that," said Lyon.



Luckily, The Samaritan House wasn't currently housing anyone since the emergency shelter is only open during the colder months.



However, the thousands of people who rely on it for all the other services it provides now have to go somewhere else.



"Our intentions are not to hurt anybody,” said Lyon. “So if somebody comes in with an emergency need, we do have a resource list that we can refer them to everything from food to housing or some other resources."

There will be a fundraising concert Saturday at 4 p.m. at the First United Presbyterian Church in Las Vegas.