Open casting call for new Netflix movie to be held in Albuquerque

June 13, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An open casting cal will be held for Army of the Dead, a feature film being produced for Netflix.
Zack Snyder will reportedly direct and produce the zombie movie.
Snyder's film credits include "Justice League," "Batman v Superman," and "Man of Steel."
Latham Casting is looking for all races and ethnicities.
The casting call will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Johnny Tapia/Wells Park Community Center.
June 13, 2019
