Open casting call for new Netflix movie to be held in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
June 13, 2019 12:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An open casting cal will be held for Army of the Dead, a feature film being produced for Netflix.

Zack Snyder will reportedly direct and produce the zombie movie.

Snyder's film credits include "Justice League," "Batman v Superman," and "Man of Steel."

Latham Casting is looking for all races and ethnicities. 

The casting call will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Johnny Tapia/Wells Park Community Center.

Click here for more information about casting

KOB Web Staff


Created: June 13, 2019 12:18 PM

