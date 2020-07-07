Opera, Balloon Fiesta among businesses getting virus loans | KOB 4
Opera, Balloon Fiesta among businesses getting virus loans

Opera, Balloon Fiesta among businesses getting virus loans Photo: AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File

The Associated Press
Updated: July 07, 2020 06:23 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Santa Fe Opera, the Meow Wolf art collaborative and the non-profit organization that puts on the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta are among the New Mexico businesses receiving loans from the U.S. government as part of the massive effort to support the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Treasury Department on Monday identified the borrowers that got more than $150,000 each through the Paycheck Protection Program.

The list in New Mexico also includes tribal casinos, private schools in Albuquerque, restaurants, breweries, oil companies, churches, a few rural hospitals and a consulting company co-founded by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham more than a decade ago.

For more information, click here


