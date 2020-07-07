Opera, Balloon Fiesta among businesses getting virus loans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Santa Fe Opera, the Meow Wolf art collaborative and the non-profit organization that puts on the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta are among the New Mexico businesses receiving loans from the U.S. government as part of the massive effort to support the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Treasury Department on Monday identified the borrowers that got more than $150,000 each through the Paycheck Protection Program.