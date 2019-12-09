Operation Santa: USPS helps grant holiday wishes for kids

Santa, 123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

Letters from New Mexico will make their way to Salt Lake City where they will be prepped to be adopted. The post office will remove any information that could identify a child.

"Every child's name and address is kept off the list," Sandoval said. "All they see is the letter and they get a barcode that would link it to that letter and we send it off that way."

There's no guarantee your child's letter will be picked, but if it is – the adopter will buy and ship one or more of the wishlist items by Dec. 21. Postal workers will make sure those gifts make it on time for Christmas.

"The holidays seem to be a little stressful on the post office," Sandoval said. "By participating in stuff like this, it helps warm the hearts of all our employees."

