Operation Santa: USPS helps grant holiday wishes for kids

Updated: December 09, 2019 01:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's time to send out wishlists to Santa Claus – but he's a busy man, so the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) helps him out every year with Operation Santa.
Thousands of letters get sent to Santa at post offices across the country. The Operation Santa program makes it possible for letters to Santa to be "adopted" by a person, family or company that buys the gifts.
"We're hoping that people get involved," said Joseph Sandoval, a customer relations coordinator with USPS. "Many children out there have hard times. Families have hard times, and we just want to make sure that children have a special Christmas."
Parents can mail their child's letter to this address by Dec. 14:
Letters from New Mexico will make their way to Salt Lake City where they will be prepped to be adopted. The post office will remove any information that could identify a child.
"Every child's name and address is kept off the list," Sandoval said. "All they see is the letter and they get a barcode that would link it to that letter and we send it off that way."
There's no guarantee your child's letter will be picked, but if it is – the adopter will buy and ship one or more of the wishlist items by Dec. 21. Postal workers will make sure those gifts make it on time for Christmas.
"The holidays seem to be a little stressful on the post office," Sandoval said. "By participating in stuff like this, it helps warm the hearts of all our employees."
