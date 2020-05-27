Operator of pop-up drive-in theater weighing options after learning he's in violation of governor's order

"You look at Walmart, you look at Home Depot parking lots-- they're packed full of people not practicing social distancing," he said.

However, the governor's office says, "Establishing drive-in movie events is currently not allowed under the public health order in order to protect the public and slow the spread of COVID-19."

A drive-in movie event, scheduled for this week, at the Santa Ana Star Center was canceled last week after consulting with the governor's office.

Ferguson has not canceled his weekend drive-in event, but he is considering his options. He said he will make a decision by Saturday.