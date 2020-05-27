Operator of pop-up drive-in theater weighing options after learning he's in violation of governor's order | KOB 4
Operator of pop-up drive-in theater weighing options after learning he's in violation of governor's order

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: May 27, 2020 05:11 PM
Created: May 27, 2020 03:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- For at least three weekends during coronavirus pandemic, a Rio Rancho man has hosted a pop-up drive-in experience.

Alec Cameron Ferguson of Reel Big Flix said he learned Tuesday the events he was hosting were not allowed by the governor.

"I'm not doing anything wrong," he said. "You can tell me she doesn't want to open it, but we're not caged animals "

Ferguson claims the governor's position on the issue is not fair.

"You look at Walmart, you look at Home Depot parking lots-- they're packed full of people not practicing social distancing," he said.

However, the governor's office says, "Establishing drive-in movie events is currently not allowed under the public health order in order to protect the public and slow the spread of COVID-19."

A drive-in movie event, scheduled for this week, at the Santa Ana Star Center was canceled last week after consulting with the governor's office. 

Ferguson has not canceled his weekend drive-in event, but he is considering his options. He said he will make a decision by Saturday.


