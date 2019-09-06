Opioid users trickle into New Mexico medical pot program | KOB 4
Opioid users trickle into New Mexico medical pot program

Opioid users trickle into New Mexico medical pot program

Associated Press
September 06, 2019 07:35 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Just a few dozen patients seeking relief from opioid dependency have enrolled in New Mexico's medical cannabis program since opioid use disorder became a qualifying condition in June.
    
Statistics confirmed Thursday by the state Department of Health show that 33 patients have sought out medical marijuana to reduce suffering from opioid use or addiction.
    
The state's medical cannabis program had more than 77,000 participating patients on Aug. 31. Enrollment increased 34% from a year ago.
    
At least nine states from Maine to California, along with Washington, D.C., already recognize opioid dependency as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana use.
    
Other recent additions to New Mexico's qualifying conditions include Alzheimer's disease, autism spectrum disorder and three degenerative neurological disorders.

Credits

Associated Press


Created: September 06, 2019 07:35 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

