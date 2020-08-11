Optometrist shares tips to avoid eye strain caused by too much screen time

“We know there’s an association with increased focusing and increased nearsightedness. And this is the world we’re in now,” she said.

However, it doesn’t have to be that kind of world.

Dr. Chan said the 20-20-20 rule can help. That’s when you take a break every 20 minutes to look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

She explained a good night’s sleep can help relax the eye muscles as well.

A few other tips are:

Having a well set up work space.

Have a monitor 20 inches or more away from you.

Your head should be in a good resting position.

Use a box to place your feet on if you don’t reach the floor.

Have a cushion to rest your hands on.

Dr. Chan also said you can wear a pair of plus one reading glasses to help take some of the strain off your eyes. However, that’s only for kids and adults with good vision. They can be an inexpensive over-the-counter pair.