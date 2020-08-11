Optometrist shares tips to avoid eye strain caused by too much screen time

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local optometrist is concerned more kids will develop nearsightedness with schools offering online classes until the pandemic improves.
"We're seeing an epidemic in nearsightedness because everybody is on their phones and on their tablets,” said Dr. Mamie Chan, an optometrist at ABQ Eye Care.
She said long hours of focusing on electronic screens can tighten our eye muscles and cause Computer Vision Syndrome, or Digital Eye Strain.
Some of the symptoms include:
Too much eye strain could lead to nearsightedness.
“We know there’s an association with increased focusing and increased nearsightedness. And this is the world we’re in now,” she said.
However, it doesn’t have to be that kind of world.
Dr. Chan said the 20-20-20 rule can help. That’s when you take a break every 20 minutes to look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.
She explained a good night’s sleep can help relax the eye muscles as well.
A few other tips are:
Dr. Chan also said you can wear a pair of plus one reading glasses to help take some of the strain off your eyes. However, that’s only for kids and adults with good vision. They can be an inexpensive over-the-counter pair.
