Oral arguments for Sheriff Gonzales' appeal to be heard next week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales now has a timeline on when he will know if the court will allow him to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in public financing for his mayoral campaign. Gonzales lost that money after the Albuquerque City Clerk denied him those funds due to allegations of widespread fraud and forgery.

Gonzales is in a limbo right now and unable to fundraise any kind of money for his campaign. If he wins his appeal and receives about $635,000 in public financing, he cannot privately fundraise. If he doesn't win his appeal, he'll need to begin aggressively fundraising for himself. But for at least another week – Gonzales is stuck without the ability to do anything.