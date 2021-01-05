O'Reilly Auto Parts store to pay $79K for endangering workers amid pandemic

Christina Rodriguez
Created: January 05, 2021 01:28 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — An O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Santa Fe has entered into a settlement agreement with the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) for alleged violations of the state's public health order and the Occupational Health and Safety Act. The store has agreed to pay $79,200 in penalties.
The NMED inspected the store on Airport Road in July after receiving several complaints. Department officials said they observed that management did not require employees to wear masks and the store did not have signage requiring customers to wear face coverings.
After the initial inspection, the store began to follow public health orders and corrected their violations.
“Failure by employers to protect staff from COVID-19 – a known workplace hazard – is unacceptable,” NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney said. “Employers must take their worker protection responsibility seriously or they will face robust enforcement action by the State of New Mexico.”
The NMED is reportedly investigating over 200 workplace safety complaints across the state, as well as 14 workplace-related COVID-19 deaths.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company