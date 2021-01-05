O'Reilly Auto Parts store to pay $79K for endangering workers amid pandemic

SANTA FE, N.M. — An O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Santa Fe has entered into a settlement agreement with the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) for alleged violations of the state's public health order and the Occupational Health and Safety Act. The store has agreed to pay $79,200 in penalties.

The NMED inspected the store on Airport Road in July after receiving several complaints. Department officials said they observed that management did not require employees to wear masks and the store did not have signage requiring customers to wear face coverings.