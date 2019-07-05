Organization makes sure child safety seats are installed correctly | KOB 4
Organization makes sure child safety seats are installed correctly

Patrick Hayes
July 05, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Technicians Safer New Mexico are teaming up with the state Department of Transportation to help protect children.

The group spent hours Friday inspecting car seats in Rio Rancho, and they found some common problems.

“The harness is too loose on the child. The harnessing is one of the most important parts of the child safety seat because it keeps the child inside the vehicle,” said Jerremy Manzanares, program manager for Safer New Mexico.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the proper use of a child safety seat reduces the risk of death among infants by 71%.

Manzanares said the clinics do more than provide inspection services, they also help educate parents.

"We want to make sure when the parent leaves, they leave with enough confidence to take that seat out and can install it properly every single time,” he said.

Click here for the schedule of safety seat inspection clinics.

Patrick Hayes


Updated: July 05, 2019 05:27 PM
Created: July 05, 2019 03:20 PM

