Organization makes sure child safety seats are installed correctly

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the proper use of a child safety seat reduces the risk of death among infants by 71%.

Manzanares said the clinics do more than provide inspection services, they also help educate parents.

"We want to make sure when the parent leaves, they leave with enough confidence to take that seat out and can install it properly every single time,” he said.

Click here for the schedule of safety seat inspection clinics.