Organizations attempt to address child care needs as schools plan for reopening

"The reality is there's going to be a portion of our community where parents, grandparents, caretakers are going to have to go to work and that's going to leave kids as young 5, 6 years old alone to figure out virtual learning," said Colby Wilson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico.

The organization plans on keeping their facilities open all day for elementary and middle school students.

They are also planning a resource location for high school students.

"A place where they can come, have access to technology, work on their online work, get tutoring and mentoring from our team here at the Boys and Girls club, get food, we'll have snacks and lunches available for them," Wilson said.

The YMCA is taking a similar approach.

Officials with the organization say they will offer before and after school programs, along with all day care. Their summer program will also be extended.

The organization is also working with other community partners to find more space to accommodate children.

The City of Albuquerque is also developing plans for programs to help children and families.

Click here to read the full reopening plan for APS

