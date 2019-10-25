Organizations help homeless teen population

According to data collected from APS, Johnson estimates there are thousands of homeless youth in Albuquerque.

“I call them sort of the invisible people because they don’t, you don’t see them on the streets but they are a significant group that will become potentially homeless and on the streets if we don’t do something about it,” he said.

New Day has 16 beds for homeless teens and 21 transitional housing units for young adults.

Johnson said a grant that was awarded this month will fund “street teams”. That funding will include money for a director and two staff members for the “street team” along with a van to make services mobile.

Other organizations like NM Can provide educational and employment coaching to youth between the ages of 14-26.

“They don’t fit in either system and they end up falling between and what happens is they should be in school or working and they’re not,” said Ezra Spitzer, executive director for NM Can.

NM Can serves about 100 people a year. That means there are still thousands of kids not getting the help they need.

“No, no there's not enough resources, I think, and that’s on a lot of levels,” Spitzer said. “I think on one level, as a community, we haven’t given enough thought of this specific population—youth homelessness.”

Spitzer said he is working with CYFD to expand the foster care system to age 21.

Both Spitzer and Johnson said this “invisible” population needs more attention so the cycle does not continue.

“We have to build communities that say to young people 'You belong here, we care about you. We want you back whenever you're ready’—that’s the message we're giving,” Johnson said.