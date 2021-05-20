Organizers announce return of New Mexico State Fair | KOB 4

Organizers announce return of New Mexico State Fair

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 20, 2021 09:23 AM
Created: May 20, 2021 09:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico State Fair is planning its comeback.

Expo New Mexico General Manager Dan Mourning made the official announcement Thursday morning.

Organizers said based on the state's current trajectory, the fair is set to begin in-person on Sept. 9 and continue through Sept. 19.

According to The Albuquerque Journal, there will be a job fair soon to fill more than 400 positions.

The state fair was held virtually last year due to COVID-19 concerns.  


