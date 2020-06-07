Organizers host BLM celebration at Roosevelt Park

The organizers of the celebration said they wanted the atmosphere to feel different, which is why they had live music and food for everyone to enjoy.

"Everytime after we do an event, me and Keiran are just like, what, and we like, low-key cry and it's really beautiful,” said Hossanna Scott, an organizer.

Hossanna Scott and Keiran Freeman have helped organize a few Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Albuquerque. While they acknowledge the black population in Albuquerque is not large, they still think it’s important.

"I just know that black people here feel alone and, you know, Keiran's felt like that, I've felt that. So, I know that a lot of others feel like that. I just, I don't want people to feel alone anymore,” Scott said.

Black business owners, artists and musicians showed up to celebrate black culture.

"Working together and doing more than just walking down the street and protesting and yelling. Because that's how we get heard, but this is how we bring ourselves together to know we're all on the same page,” Freeman said.

The attendees all had a similar goal in mind: accountability for policing people of color.

However, people had differing opinions about what that accountability should look like.

"We should always support our police departments. At the same time, we should hold them accountable. Because they have this platform that they can almost do whatever they want and they have to be held to a higher standard,” Garcia said.

