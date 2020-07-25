Organizers host car rally for the safe reopening of schools

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A Saturday car rally outside APS headquarters put pressure on school leaders to increase COVID safety measures for students if they return to the classroom. The rally was organized by the youth-led organization Fight for Our Lives. Their goal is to keep APS students online only for the upcoming school year.
The organization had 10 demands for the school district. After the revised reentry plan was released, there were only four demands left to meet for them to feel comfortable with kids heading back to school:
KOB 4 sent the remaining demands to APS for clarification. This is the full statement sent to us by a spokesperson:
"APS and all 89 public school districts are required to follow all policies and guidelines set by the DOH and PED. All guidelines are subject to change based on the status of the virus."
Click the video above to watch the full video for a comparison of the demands with the district's tentative reentry plan.
