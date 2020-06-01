Organizers of large protest discouraged violence, destruction of property

"We just want a seat at the table. Don't come ask for us every four years. And that's it," Alex Tierney. We just want to feel like we belong. When I get pulled over by the police, if I commit an infraction, just give me a ticket. It don't have to end with me being dead."

The group began to dissipate around 9 p.m. By 10 p.m. small groups lingered around town. After 11 p.m., a new group formed downtown.

City officials say over 30 fires broke out downtown, and someone shot at police by the Kimo Theater.

Several businesses were also damaged and vandalized.

The organizers said the people causing the damage were not part of their movement.