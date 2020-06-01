Organizers of large protest discouraged violence, destruction of property

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: June 01, 2020 05:36 PM
Created: June 01, 2020 04:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The organizers of the large Black Lives Matter protest in Albuquerque let the protesters know that they did not condone violence or destruction of property.
"We are not here to destruct property," Alex Tierney, one of the protest leaders, shouted at the protesters. "We do not start the violence."
The march, which started near UNM, continued through the heart of downtown. Once the protesters arrived at Robinson Park, they turn around and started walking back up Central.
The message of the protest seemed to be getting the approval of others. People cheers and cars honked their horns in support.
"We just want a seat at the table. Don't come ask for us every four years. And that's it," Alex Tierney. We just want to feel like we belong. When I get pulled over by the police, if I commit an infraction, just give me a ticket. It don't have to end with me being dead."
The group began to dissipate around 9 p.m. By 10 p.m. small groups lingered around town. After 11 p.m., a new group formed downtown.
City officials say over 30 fires broke out downtown, and someone shot at police by the Kimo Theater.
Several businesses were also damaged and vandalized.
The organizers said the people causing the damage were not part of their movement.
