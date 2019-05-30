Organizers prep for 25th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament, fundraiser
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Organizers are prepping for the 25th Annual Mudd Volleyball tournament and fundraiser in Albuquerque this weekend.
More than 8,000 people are expected to attend and compete all while helping a good cause.
The event goes to help benefit the children and families of the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.
"The foundation has been around for 56 years, and we work directly with the patients and the families and the hospital," said Monet Silva, Executive Director of the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.
The MUDD Volleyball Tournament is set for Saturday, Jun 1. There are limited spots available for teams in the tournament. Anyone interested in participating needs to call the organizer's office at 505-243-6626.
