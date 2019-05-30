Organizers prep for 25th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament, fundraiser | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Organizers prep for 25th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament, fundraiser

Marian Camacho
May 30, 2019 06:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Organizers are prepping for the 25th Annual Mudd Volleyball tournament and fundraiser in Albuquerque this weekend.

Advertisement

More than 8,000 people are expected to attend and compete all while helping a good cause.

The event goes to help benefit the children and families of the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.

"The foundation has been around for 56 years, and we work directly with the patients and the families and the hospital," said Monet Silva, Executive Director of the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.

The MUDD Volleyball Tournament is set for Saturday, Jun 1. There are limited spots available for teams in the tournament. Anyone interested in participating needs to call the organizer's office at 505-243-6626.

Click here for more information on the tournament.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: May 30, 2019 06:53 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Seals will be leaving ABQ BioPark
Seals will be leaving ABQ BioPark
Weed growing near West Side park causes concern
Weed growing near West Side park causes concern
Police: Man found shot, killed inside his home
Police: Man found shot, killed inside his home
Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders
Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders
Albuquerque City Council approves $400,000 for downtown kitchen
Albuquerque City Council approves $400,000 for downtown kitchen
Advertisement




Battle over private border wall building continues
Battle over private border wall building continues
CYFD plans to limit childcare help, cites lack of funding
CYFD plans to limit childcare help, cites lack of funding
The women behind ABQ Beer Week
The women behind ABQ Beer Week
Veteran loses home to fire in Valencia County
Veteran loses home to fire in Valencia County
Organizers prep for 25th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament, fundraiser
Organizers prep for 25th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament, fundraiser