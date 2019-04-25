Organizers prep for 'Taste of Nob Hill' event | KOB 4
Organizers prep for 'Taste of Nob Hill' event

Marian Camacho
April 25, 2019 06:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A food event is looking to bring people back to Nob Hill to experience all the restaurants in the area have to offer.

Silver will be closed between Tulane and Amherst as vendors take over the street with delicious food, beer and live music.

Taste of Nob Hill is scheduled for May 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are just $15 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free. Click here to purchase tickets.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: April 25, 2019 06:30 AM

