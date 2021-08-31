Organizers rush to prepare for the New Mexico State Fair

They have put a lot of work in getting this ready for opening day and that includes checking visitor's vaccination status.

"It's a lot of pressure to put on a ticket taker, but we do want to ensure that the people that we do hire that will be checking know what a vaccine card actually looks like,” said Mourning.

Thousands of people from across the state will be coming to check out the attractions.

Mourning said that they are hiring at least 30 additional workers to specifically check visitors vaccination cards.

"It should be a quick process going through security, go get your ticket and, by gosh. go get that turkey leg,” he said.

Officials are giving workers the special training needed to check vaccination cards. However, Mourning said they really will be relying on the honor system.

"We are not experts in fraud, we never claimed to be, and the governor said we expect New Mexicans to be honest,” he said.

The same goes for religious and medical exemptions.

"There is no way for people to verify that, but we do expect people to be honest to keep New Mexicans safe," Mourning said.

Mourning expects some visitors will be upset by these mandates. But said it's the direction massive events like this will have to deal with.

"I understand a lot of people are having heartburn with that, and it's understandable, but I think at this point in time if you look at other venues around the state you see more and more of it,” said Mourning.

Mourning said adults and children won't have to wear masks if they are outside. However, for indoor events, everyone will have to be masked up.