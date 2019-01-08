Suspect arrested for weekend beating, strangling of woman
|
Marian Camacho
January 08, 2019 11:36 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police have made an arrest in a violent weekend incident that left a woman fighting for her life.
Officers arrested 27-year-old Orlando Johnson Monday on an outstanding warrant. Turns out he was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for a federal probation violation.
Johnson has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery against a household member. Police say he strangled and beat a 30-year-old woman at the Siegel Suites in northeast Albuquerque Sunday.
The woman is said to be in critical condition.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: January 08, 2019 11:36 AM
Created: January 08, 2019 11:25 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved