Suspect arrested for weekend beating, strangling of woman

Orlando Johnson Orlando Johnson | 

Marian Camacho
January 08, 2019 11:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police have made an arrest in a violent weekend incident that left a woman fighting for her life.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Orlando Johnson Monday on an outstanding warrant. Turns out he was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for a federal probation violation.

Johnson has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery against a household member. Police say he strangled and beat a 30-year-old woman at the Siegel Suites in northeast Albuquerque Sunday.

The woman is said to be in critical condition.

Updated: January 08, 2019 11:36 AM
Created: January 08, 2019 11:25 AM

