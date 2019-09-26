Osteoporosis is a 'silent disease' for thousands of New Mexicans

Dr. Lewiecki said a women are more at risk to develop osteoporosis after menopause because of low estrogen levels. He added that anyone over the age of 50 who has broken a bone for any reason has a higher risk of having osteoporosis than someone else.

He advises people who have concerns to talk to their primary doctor about being referred to a specialist. A specialist will do a bone density test.

Dr. Lewiecki said a patient will simply lay down on a table and have their bones scanned for a few minutes and check their balance.

He said to decrease the chances of getting osteoporosis, people need to keep their muscle strength to improve their balance.