Osteoporosis is a 'silent disease' for thousands of New Mexicans
Casey Torres
September 26, 2019 12:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Osteoporosis attacks the bones of millions of Americans. Thousands of those with the disease live in New Mexico.
"In New Mexico, it's estimated that about 370,000 men and women have osteoporosis and are at high risk at breaking bones," said Dr. Mike Lewiecki, a specialist at the New Mexico Clinical Research and Osteoporosis Center.
He said osteoporosis is a silent disease because people usually find out they have it after a bone fracture or break. The bones become porous and weak.
Dr. Lewiecki said a women are more at risk to develop osteoporosis after menopause because of low estrogen levels. He added that anyone over the age of 50 who has broken a bone for any reason has a higher risk of having osteoporosis than someone else.
He advises people who have concerns to talk to their primary doctor about being referred to a specialist. A specialist will do a bone density test.
Dr. Lewiecki said a patient will simply lay down on a table and have their bones scanned for a few minutes and check their balance.
He said to decrease the chances of getting osteoporosis, people need to keep their muscle strength to improve their balance.
