Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin remains in custody following arrest in D.C.

Just days before Griffin’s return to D.C., he spoke during a county mission meeting for 17 minutes about his experience in D.C.

“They were saying that you could not go any further because this was being reserved for Joe Biden and his inauguration. Well, you tell a million Trump supporters that—pretty soon that crowd just pushed through. I wasn't anywhere in the front of it, I was in the back,” he said.

Griffin said his intent was never violent.

“I found a bullhorn and was able to get thousands of people's attention down below me, and I was able to lead them in prayer,” he said.

Now, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is seeking Griffin’s removal from office.

KOB 4 tried reaching out to Griffin’s fellow county commissioners for comment, but not one replied to the request.

While Griffin has received nationwide notoriety for his inflammatory comments about possible future actions at the Capitol, he has not been charged with any crimes related to that.