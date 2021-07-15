Ousted Albuquerque police chief files whistleblower lawsuit

The Associated Press
Updated: July 15, 2021 07:28 AM
Created: July 15, 2021 07:07 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque's former police chief is accusing top city officials of violating open record laws and a state statute meant to protect whistleblowers.
Michael Geier and his former assistant, Paulette Diaz, filed their complaint against the city in state district court late Wednesday.
It specifically references Mayor Tim Keller and Chief Administrative Officer Sarita Nair, saying they micromanaged the police department and undermined Geier's efforts to address crime and comply with federal mandates related to police reforms.
After Geier was ousted last fall, Keller's administration had defended the decision to appoint a new chief.
A message seeking comment on the lawsuit was left with city officials.
