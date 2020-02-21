Out-of-state applicants increase at University of New Mexico

California, Texas, Arizona and Colorado have the most out-of-state applications this year, said Dan Garcia, vice president for university enrollment management.

It is unclear how many of the students who applied will end up enrolling.

“These are preliminary results; it’s not over till it’s over. But we’re encouraged,” Regent President Doug Brown said.

The university has admitted about 10% more students so far this year, or 6,639 compared to 6,057 at this time last year, university officials said.

“We need to be careful we’re not preferring out-of-state students over in-state students because it’s local taxpayers that pay our support,” Brown said. “We’re trying to do our best on both fronts.”