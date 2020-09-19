Out of the Darkness Virtual Experience helps raise awareness about suicide prevention

"Everything’s going to stay posted online,” she said. “You can go and visit and your experience can be tomorrow, if you want to do something. It's just about raising awareness for suicide prevention. It's about remembering those we have lost from suicide, so we're excited just to be able to do it and you can do it any day. So just share with us your experience—if it's tomorrow or next weekend, we would love to still see that because suicide prevention is an everyday thing for us."

The money raised from the event will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and its outreach and research efforts.

"We’ve got to know why and how to prevent suicide. We've got to figure out what's a better approach to this and so that's our main goal,” she said,

For more information about the Out of the Darkness Experience, click here.