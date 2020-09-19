Out of the Darkness Virtual Experience helps raise awareness about suicide prevention

Kai Porter
Updated: September 19, 2020 10:25 PM
Created: September 19, 2020 08:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An annual walk that draws thousands of people to help raise awareness about suicide prevention turned into virtual this year due to COVID-19.
This year’s Out of the Darkness Experience kicked off with a virtual opening ceremony Saturday morning. Bee Chavez, New Mexico Chair of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, introduced the special event online.
"This is all new to all of us so we thought we would bring you to a beautiful place for this new experience that none of us thought would happen,” Chavez said.
Chavez said the online experience will still create a space for survivors to come together virtually by sending in videos and sharing their experiences.
"Everything’s going to stay posted online,” she said. “You can go and visit and your experience can be tomorrow, if you want to do something. It's just about raising awareness for suicide prevention. It's about remembering those we have lost from suicide, so we're excited just to be able to do it and you can do it any day. So just share with us your experience—if it's tomorrow or next weekend, we would love to still see that because suicide prevention is an everyday thing for us."
The money raised from the event will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and its outreach and research efforts.
"We’ve got to know why and how to prevent suicide. We've got to figure out what's a better approach to this and so that's our main goal,” she said,
