Out of the Darkness Walk aims to spread awareness about suicide prevention

This year – for the first time since the 2019 walk – it's coming back in-person on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Hoffmantown Church in Albuquerque where there will still be a virtual option as well.

"We will be out there, we have packages for all the walkers, if they want to stay and walk at the location they're more than welcome, or they can go to another location with just their family, whatever they feel safer with. But we will be out there,” said Chavez.

She said New Mexico's suicide rate is one of the highest in the country.

"We're in a whole new world, and we're trying to figure out the new normal and some people are struggling with that, so as a community and family member or just a friend we need to be there to support and listen to those who are struggling and let them know that they're not alone," said Chavez.

If you or someone you know is struggling right now, help is out there. The number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.