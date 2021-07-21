Outbreak: New museum exhibit explores history of pandemics

"There is one or two sections about what's going on today," explained Margaret Marino, the director of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. "But honestly, I think people are saturated with what's going on today. But I think what might surprise them is how similar this has been in the past, and how important vaccination is."

Pandemics are nothing new. The exhibit covers the history of pandemics over the last few hundred years.



"The pandemic in 1919 – that historic perspective of what happened there and how it has dealt with in the United States – people had a little more different attitude about it then," Marino said. "They had a little more trust in science and things. It was sort of a renaissance of science."