Outdoor pools reopen in Albuquerque this Memorial Day weekend

Diana Castillo
Created: May 28, 2021 12:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE N.M. – All 8 outdoor Albuquerque pools will be reopening this Memorial Day weekend.
“We were doing lap swim only," said Josh Herbert, the aquatics division manager for the city's Parks and Recreation Department. "Lap swim became it's one of the most popular sports in Albuquerque or popular activities to do in Albuquerque."
This year, summer is looking a bit more normal. Pools are opening up and so are job opportunities – lifeguards are needed.
“We always need lifeguards," Herbert said. "So if you know how to swim, if you're 15 years of age or older and you're a good swimmer, call the pool to get lifeguard certified. It's an excellent summer job."
But even with lifeguards, pool safety is still important and encouraged.
“We always have to be respectful of the water and the most important thing parents can do for their children is never let them out of their sight – nothing trumps parent supervision even in a life-guarded pool,” Herbert said.
Outdoor pools will open Saturday at 75% capacity, and indoor pools will open at 50% capacity.
To guarantee entry, the city is encouraging people to reserve a spot ahead of time. To reserve a spot, click here.
