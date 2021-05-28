Outdoor pools reopen in Albuquerque this Memorial Day weekend

But even with lifeguards, pool safety is still important and encouraged.

“We always have to be respectful of the water and the most important thing parents can do for their children is never let them out of their sight – nothing trumps parent supervision even in a life-guarded pool,” Herbert said.

Outdoor pools will open Saturday at 75% capacity, and indoor pools will open at 50% capacity.

