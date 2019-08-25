Outpost Ice Arena undergoes $2 million in renovations
Ryan Laughlin
August 25, 2019 10:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Over $2 million have gone into renovations for the Outpost Ice Arena for the arrivals of New Mexico’s junior hockey team, the New Mexico Ice Wolves.
The arena was purchased by the Hubbard family, who also owns KOB 4.
The entire arena has undergone an upgrade from the skate sharpener to the ice to the Zamboni.
Retired Air Force veteran Trevor Flint was recently named as the general manager of the Outpost in July.
"A graduate of Mississippi State University in forestry ends up running an ice arena in Albuquerque, New Mexico—probably would not have predicted that,” Flint said.
Flint said he hopes for the Outpost’s facilities to attract a lot of attention.
"Our vision, our goal is to have the Outpost Ice Arena be the premiere ice sports facility in the southwest,” Flint said.
For more information about Outpost click here.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 25, 2019 10:57 PM
Created: August 25, 2019 10:23 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved