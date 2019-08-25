Outpost Ice Arena undergoes $2 million in renovations

Retired Air Force veteran Trevor Flint was recently named as the general manager of the Outpost in July.

"A graduate of Mississippi State University in forestry ends up running an ice arena in Albuquerque, New Mexico—probably would not have predicted that,” Flint said.

Flint said he hopes for the Outpost’s facilities to attract a lot of attention.

"Our vision, our goal is to have the Outpost Ice Arena be the premiere ice sports facility in the southwest,” Flint said.

