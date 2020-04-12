Outpost Ice Arenas host virtual Easter egg hunt

"The team, as an expansion team, didn't do very well in the standings, finished certainly near the bottom of the league, but it made us all feel good when the league's owners voted the New Mexico Ice Wolves the North American Hockey League organization of the year,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard said he remains hopeful.

"So, we're doing something right down here in Albuquerque,” he said.

Before the nonessential businesses were ordered to close, Hubbard said the rink would have 40 employees working at a time. Now, that number has been reduced to six people. A big part of the layoffs was the lack of ice. Hubbard said it costs around $15,000 a month in electric bills to keep the rinks up-and-running—a cost that had to be cut during the shutdown.

"It's a sad sight to see, but this is what an ice arena looks like when there's no ice on it," Hubbard said.

The ice arenas require two weeks of preparation before they’re ready for use—and pending the government’s orders—Hubbard hopes that could be sometime in May.

"We'll get back up to having fun, we'll get back up to people being employed and working and families having fun and the world will continue,” he said.

Stan Hubbard is a member of the Hubbard family, which owns KOB 4.