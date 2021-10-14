Outpouring of support after young boy diagnosed with leukemia

They were at a local doctor on Sept. 13. Macin wasn’t feeling well.

The next thing they knew, staff was rushing him to Albuquerque in a helicopter, and the family says University of New Mexico doctors confirmed Macin indeed had leukemia.

“I just sat on the bed in shock,” Hood said. “It’s all a fog for a long time. You’re just like, ‘Is this really happening?’”

Over the past month, Macin has had countless tests, invasive procedures and chemotherapy, his parents say.

“That very first procedure he went through was really hard. I think we cried the whole time waiting for him to get out,” Ceron said.

One positive is there’s been an immense amount of support for this family, including on social media, using #MacinStrong, at fundraising events and in a video a family friend made, showing Macin’s favorite superhero – Spiderman. It features pictures and notes from complete strangers in many different states, even other countries.

“That’s kind of what has helped us get through it a little bit easier,” Ceron said.

“The prayer, the kind words, all that stuff means a lot,” Hood said.

It seems Macin has many challenges ahead, like drives to Albuquerque, tests and procedures – more chemo, and the family doesn’t know when he will be able to go back to his first grade classroom.

But his parents say, through it all, he’ll be in good spirits – laughing, and staying strong like his favorite Spiderman.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Macin. To donate, click here.