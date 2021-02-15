Outside team to assist Albuquerque police internal affairs | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Outside team to assist Albuquerque police internal affairs

Outside team to assist Albuquerque police internal affairs

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Created: February 15, 2021 12:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The city of Albuquerque and the U.S. Department of Justice have proposed a plan to temporarily assist Albuquerque Police Department internal affairs investigators.

An outside team is expected to correct issues as they arise and train detectives on how to improve their job performance. The proposal was filed in federal court and agreed to by the city, the justice department and an independent monitor overseeing police reform.

The monitor has said the police department failed at every level to regulate itself.

“We welcome the resources and expertise as we make these changes to our use-of-force investigations,” APD Interim Chief Harold Medina said. “While this is a temporary solution, our longer-term goal is to build an internal investigative process that addresses the overall reform of the department.”

In addition, the city agreed to add more use-of-force investigators, receive additional technical assistance, develop a written investigative process that must be approved by the Independent Monitor and DOJ and that will be filed with the court, and create a training for the investigators.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque metro area prepares for round two of bone chilling temperatures
Albuquerque metro area prepares for round two of bone chilling temperatures
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 285 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 285 additional COVID-19 cases
Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration
Honduran boys whose family wants to seek asylum in the U.S., play on the sidewalk in Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Thousands of people are waiting to claim asylum and more come each day, falsely believing they will be able to enter the U.S. now that former President Donald Trump is out of office. While President Joe Biden has taken some major steps in his first weeks in office to reverse Trump's hardline immigration policies, his administration hasn't lifted some of the most significant barriers to asylum-seekers. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)
New Mexico man donates kidney to save woman's life
New Mexico man donates kidney to save woman's life
APD arrests suspect who shot at an officer in NE Albuquerque
APD arrests suspect who shot at an officer in NE Albuquerque