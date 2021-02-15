Outside team to assist Albuquerque police internal affairs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The city of Albuquerque and the U.S. Department of Justice have proposed a plan to temporarily assist Albuquerque Police Department internal affairs investigators.

An outside team is expected to correct issues as they arise and train detectives on how to improve their job performance. The proposal was filed in federal court and agreed to by the city, the justice department and an independent monitor overseeing police reform.