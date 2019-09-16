Outside the rally: Supporters, protesters remain mostly peaceful at Trump event | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Outside the rally: Supporters, protesters remain mostly peaceful at Trump event

Megan Abundis
September 16, 2019 05:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thousands of people showed up hours before President Donald Trump’s rally was scheduled to begin.

Advertisement

The crowd included people of all ages.

The president’s supporters said they are ready to hear how he will "Keep America Great."

“We are a very blue state here and we are among last in education and economy our population is declining,” Lew Knight. “I would love to see what he could do for us economically to get us built up and rolling again as a great Sun Belt state."

In addition to supporters, protesters also showed up at the Santa Ana Star Center.

“I've never been so afraid for my democracy,” Janet Stokes said. “I feel that it's being eroded and destroyed every day that he is in the White House."

The protest section is separated from the Trump supporters.

There is also a large police presence at the venue to make sure the crowd does not get out of control.

Most people at the event said everything remained peaceful.

Credits

Megan Abundis


Updated: September 16, 2019 05:21 PM
Created: September 16, 2019 05:08 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Parking full at Santa Ana Star Center for Trump rally
Parking full at Santa Ana Star Center for Trump rally
ACLU puts up billboards for Trump's upcoming visit
ACLU puts up billboards for Trump's upcoming visit
4 Investigates: Prostitution in massage parlors
4 Investigates: Prostitution in massage parlors
Several Albuquerque schools on 2-hour delay due to president's visit
Several Albuquerque schools on 2-hour delay due to president's visit
Dead body of a man found in Santa Fe park; may be a homicide
Dead body of a man found in Santa Fe park; may be a homicide
Advertisement



President Trump arrives in Albuquerque ahead of rally in Rio Rancho
President Trump arrives in Albuquerque ahead of rally in Rio Rancho
Outside the rally: Supporters, protesters remain mostly peaceful at Trump event
Outside the rally: Supporters, protesters remain mostly peaceful at Trump event
Inside the rally: Trump campaign believes it can win New Mexico in 2020
Inside the rally: Trump campaign believes it can win New Mexico in 2020
Parking full at Santa Ana Star Center for Trump rally
Parking full at Santa Ana Star Center for Trump rally
Democrats hold rally to counter Trump's event
Democrats hold rally to counter Trump's event