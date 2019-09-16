Outside the rally: Supporters, protesters remain mostly peaceful at Trump event
Megan Abundis
September 16, 2019 05:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thousands of people showed up hours before President Donald Trump’s rally was scheduled to begin.
The crowd included people of all ages.
The president’s supporters said they are ready to hear how he will "Keep America Great."
“We are a very blue state here and we are among last in education and economy our population is declining,” Lew Knight. “I would love to see what he could do for us economically to get us built up and rolling again as a great Sun Belt state."
In addition to supporters, protesters also showed up at the Santa Ana Star Center.
“I've never been so afraid for my democracy,” Janet Stokes said. “I feel that it's being eroded and destroyed every day that he is in the White House."
The protest section is separated from the Trump supporters.
There is also a large police presence at the venue to make sure the crowd does not get out of control.
Most people at the event said everything remained peaceful.
