Coffee shop owners look to do more than just sell coffee

“The exciting part about this place is that you can come in, experience the beans, try different roasts and really be able to know what you’re getting before you get it,” said Daniel.

Their goal is to sell beans by the bulk to other coffee shops, but they also serve organic drinks to thirsty customers.

“We’re serving macchiatos, cappuccinos, espressos, lattes and we have mochas,” said Daniel.

Daniel said they have more options like teas on the menu.

The shop is working with fair trade farmers to make sure they are paid the right amount and treated right. The Sanchez’s hope to add an outside patio for customers and offer coffee tastings.