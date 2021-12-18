Over 1M acts of kindness recorded by Jennifer Riordan Foundation

Joy Wang
Updated: December 18, 2021 06:24 PM
Created: December 18, 2021 04:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Jennifer Riordan Foundation has surpassed its goal of one million acts of kindness.
1,086,595 acts of kindness have been logged by Albuquerque through The Jennifer Riordan Foundation “My Kindness” App.
This was all part of a new campaign to turn Albuquerque into the kindness capitol of the world.
Just weeks ago, KOB 4 partnered with the Jennifer Riordan Foundation and asked viewers to call the Pay It 4Ward Hotline. More than 7,000 acts of kindness were logged that night by both phone and web submissions.
The last 300,000 acts of kindness came from the Community Kindness Campaign that began Aug. 9 at Isotopes Park
“Albuquerque and our Kindness Ambassadors have warmed our hearts and inspired more of us to be kind, loving, caring, and sharing,” Foundation President Michael Riordan said. “We know Albuquerque is full of kind people, and this number is just a fraction of the total number of kind acts that are happening every day.”
In 2018, the Jennifer Riordan Foundation was formed to honor the kind spirit and carry on the legacy of Jennifer Riordan.
