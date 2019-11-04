Over 2,000 New Mexicans utilize same-day voter registration | KOB 4
Advertisement

Over 2,000 New Mexicans utilize same-day voter registration

Over 2,000 New Mexicans utilize same-day voter registration

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 04, 2019 12:22 PM
Created: November 04, 2019 10:54 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has announced the early voter turnout numbers for the Nov. 5 election.

This year was the first year that same-day voter registration was available in Albuquerque. 2,114 New Mexicans utilized same-day registration, with over half of those votes coming from Bernalillo County. 

Advertisement

Same-day voter registration was only available during early voting, which ended on Nov. 2.

There was a total of 95,190 New Mexicans who cast their ballot early. 

There's still time to vote – Election Day is Nov. 5.

Click here to find nearby polling locations and a sample ballot. 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

State agency spent nearly $12K on meeting including laser tag, bowling and arcade games
State agency spent nearly $12K on meeting including laser tag, bowling and arcade games
High-profile attorney in New Mexico arrested for 2nd DWI
High-profile attorney in New Mexico arrested for 2nd DWI
Border Patrol agent shoots, kills armed subject in southern New Mexico
Border Patrol agent shoots, kills armed subject in southern New Mexico
City officials ask voters to approve homeless shelter bond, some business owners remain skeptical
City officials ask voters to approve homeless shelter bond, some business owners remain skeptical
Thieves use fake IDs, checks to steal truck from dealership
Thieves use fake IDs, checks to steal truck from dealership
Advertisement


Over 2,000 New Mexicans utilize same-day voter registration
Over 2,000 New Mexicans utilize same-day voter registration
Border Patrol agent shoots, kills armed subject in southern New Mexico
Border Patrol agent shoots, kills armed subject in southern New Mexico
Albuquerque faces ethics beef for pro-bond push on website
Albuquerque faces ethics beef for pro-bond push on website
High-profile attorney in New Mexico arrested for 2nd DWI
High-profile attorney in New Mexico arrested for 2nd DWI
State agency spent nearly $12K on meeting including laser tag, bowling and arcade games
State agency spent nearly $12K on meeting including laser tag, bowling and arcade games