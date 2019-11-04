Over 2,000 New Mexicans utilize same-day voter registration

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 04, 2019 12:22 PM
Created: November 04, 2019 10:54 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has announced the early voter turnout numbers for the Nov. 5 election.
This year was the first year that same-day voter registration was available in Albuquerque. 2,114 New Mexicans utilized same-day registration, with over half of those votes coming from Bernalillo County.
Same-day voter registration was only available during early voting, which ended on Nov. 2.
There was a total of 95,190 New Mexicans who cast their ballot early.
There's still time to vote – Election Day is Nov. 5.
