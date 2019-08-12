Over 30 cars have tires slashed at ABQ apartment complex

Carrillo said she walked out to her car and found two flat tires.

"They were basically cutting the tires of multiple vehicles," Carrillo said. She saw that over 30 cars had their tires slashed.

Geoff Cooper also walked out Sunday morning to find that his tires were slashed too.

"Two weeks ago I had just replaced them," Cooper said. "I got new tires, so I've bought six new tires in the past two weeks."

He said he had van towed.

"I'm sad, I'm disappointed, I feel unsafe," Carrillo said. "This was an inviting neighborhood, and I was excited to move in, now I'm iffy about it."

Police are still investigating. KOB 4 reached out to the manager of the Eagle Point Apartments but have not heard back.