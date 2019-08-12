Over 30 cars have tires slashed at ABQ apartment complex
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A pool party at the Eagle Point Apartments in northeast Albuquerque Saturday night ended with gunfire and an overnight crime spree, according to police.
"Pow, pow, pow, pow, so I dropped to the floor," said Amanda Carrillo, who lives in the apartments. "I was a little freaked out."
Police said no one was injured. Things calmed down, until Sunday morning.
Carrillo said she walked out to her car and found two flat tires.
"They were basically cutting the tires of multiple vehicles," Carrillo said. She saw that over 30 cars had their tires slashed.
Geoff Cooper also walked out Sunday morning to find that his tires were slashed too.
"Two weeks ago I had just replaced them," Cooper said. "I got new tires, so I've bought six new tires in the past two weeks."
He said he had van towed.
"I'm sad, I'm disappointed, I feel unsafe," Carrillo said. "This was an inviting neighborhood, and I was excited to move in, now I'm iffy about it."
Police are still investigating. KOB 4 reached out to the manager of the Eagle Point Apartments but have not heard back.
