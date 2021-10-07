Overnight fire at restaurant near Cottonwood Mall | KOB 4
Overnight fire at restaurant near Cottonwood Mall

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: October 07, 2021 07:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – AFR on Thursday morning responded to a fire at a northwest Albuquerque restaurant near the Cottonwood Mall.

At around 2:12 a.m. Thursday, units responded to the Pelican's West restaurant, at 10022 Coors Blvd NW, where they found smoke showing. Crews targeted the restaurant's interior and stopped the fire before it spread to the rest of the restaurant and the Outback Steakhouse connected to it.

No injuries were reported. AFR is continuing to investigate the scene. 


