Overnight fire at restaurant near Cottonwood Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – AFR on Thursday morning responded to a fire at a northwest Albuquerque restaurant near the Cottonwood Mall.

At around 2:12 a.m. Thursday, units responded to the Pelican's West restaurant, at 10022 Coors Blvd NW, where they found smoke showing. Crews targeted the restaurant's interior and stopped the fire before it spread to the rest of the restaurant and the Outback Steakhouse connected to it.