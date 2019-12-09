Albuquerque breaks homicide record after overnight shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide in southwest Albuquerque. This marks the 73rd homicide this year – breaking the city's homicide record.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said that police received a call about a shooting at 1401 Chester Lane SW, near Sunset and Bridge. The caller had said that a man had been shot and another man had left the area on foot.