Albuquerque breaks homicide record after overnight shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 09, 2019 07:54 AM
Created: December 09, 2019 06:52 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide in southwest Albuquerque. This marks the 73rd homicide this year – breaking the city's homicide record.
APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said that police received a call about a shooting at 1401 Chester Lane SW, near Sunset and Bridge. The caller had said that a man had been shot and another man had left the area on foot.
Bernalillo County Fire Rescue arrived first at the scene and determined there were no signs of life for the man who had been shot.
Detectives are conducting interviews and canvassing the area for witnesses. Police said they are investigating two locations.
No information about a suspect has been released at this time.
Albuquerque had previously set a homicide record in 2017 with 72 homicides.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company