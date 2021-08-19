Overnight stabbing homicide in SW Albuquerque under APD investigation

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 19, 2021 07:16 AM
Created: August 19, 2021 07:12 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD is investigating an overnight homicide in Southwest Albuquerque.
Officers arrived to 511 Bridge Blvd. S.W. at 12:40 a.m. early Thursday and found a man unresponsive in an alley. Officials at the scene found the man had a puncture to his heart from an apparent stabbing.
AFR attempted life-saving measures at the scene and transported the man to the hospital. He, however, succumbed to his injuries.
Homicide detectives are conducting preliminary interviews and investigating the area for additional witnesses and surveillance. Major Crimes Scene Team is also processing the scene.
APD released data August 16 confirming a record 81 homicides they have investigated this year. This homicide, by our count, would be the 82nd.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company