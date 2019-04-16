Owner of Albuquerque coffee shop closing business following anti-Semitic posts | KOB 4
Owner of Albuquerque coffee shop closing business following anti-Semitic posts

April 16, 2019 05:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The owner of an Albuquerque coffee shop is closing his business following backlash of his anti-Semitic posts on Facebook.

Initially, Michael Palumbo, owner of V Roast Bistro in Nob Hill, said he was hacked.

However, in his latest Facebook post, he owned up to the anti-Semitic rhetoric.

“My deepest apology for the hateful post that has been shared to hundreds maybe thousands, the news radio and many social media platforms," Palumbo wrote. “It is not who I am or who we are or who we've been at V Roast Bistro. This has been one of the most painful and embarrassing moments of my life."

Palumbo went on to say that his business has declined to an unstable level and is unlikely to recover.

