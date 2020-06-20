Owner of interlock business out thousands of dollars after break-in | KOB 4
Owner of interlock business out thousands of dollars after break-in

Kai Porter
Created: June 20, 2020 06:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque interlock business is out more than $10,000 after it was burglarized last week.

"We don't have any idea who did it—we really don't,” said Andrew Wong, owner of Active Interlock.

Wong has owned Active Interlock—a business that services and installs ignition interlock devices for DWI offenders—for 15 years.

"It's a financial burden, and along with the financial burden comes emotional and physical trauma and pain. We’re already tired and struggling,” Wong said.

On Tuesday night, someone smashed in Wong’s front door, stole cash, tools and interlock devices.

Between that and the damage to the door, Wong said it’ll easily cost at least $12,000 to replace everything.

"Shattered glass, we had to call somebody for an emergency service and that was a lot of money for them to come out in the middle of the night, and then the door frame inside, and then you know, just equipment strewn about, paperwork strewn about,” he said.

Wong said business has already been down because people haven’t been able to get interlock drivers licenses at the MVD.

Now, Wong is facing more financial hardship because of a crook.

“You’re a jerk. Get a job,” Wong said. “Leave good people like us alone.”


