Owner of interlock business out thousands of dollars after break-in

On Tuesday night, someone smashed in Wong’s front door, stole cash, tools and interlock devices.

Between that and the damage to the door, Wong said it’ll easily cost at least $12,000 to replace everything.

"Shattered glass, we had to call somebody for an emergency service and that was a lot of money for them to come out in the middle of the night, and then the door frame inside, and then you know, just equipment strewn about, paperwork strewn about,” he said.

Wong said business has already been down because people haven’t been able to get interlock drivers licenses at the MVD.

Now, Wong is facing more financial hardship because of a crook.

“You’re a jerk. Get a job,” Wong said. “Leave good people like us alone.”