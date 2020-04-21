Owner of Rio Rancho gym argues opening fitness centers would help keep people healthy | KOB 4
Owner of Rio Rancho gym argues opening fitness centers would help keep people healthy

Chris Ramirez
Updated: April 21, 2020 05:46 PM
Created: April 21, 2020 03:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Small businesses are growing more concerned about their chances of survival as the state continues to force non-essential businesses to stay closed. 

The owner of Westside Power Gym in Rio Rancho said its revenue is dependent on membership fees.

"We have frozen accounts until we can re-open," said owner Rocky Ramirez. "Some of my jiu-jitsu students have voluntarily continued paying just to help pay the bills."

In addition to being worried about his business, Ramirez said he's worried about the health of his clients.

"It's a proven fact that when the body has  activity, it releases endorphins, I call them happy endorphins that improves our feelings and well-being," he said. "And exercise controls your weight, blood pressure, cardiovascular. "

Ramirez argues that healthy bodies have a greater chance of fighting off virusues.

He's urging the governor to allow gyms to reopen-- event if that means a partial reopening.

"I would ask her-- if I can't open fully, I'm a 24-hour gym, if I can't open fully, can I open with stipulations or guidelines," he said. "Like everyone has to sanitize their hands, everyone has to wear a mask, or maybe we only 5-10 people here at a time?"

The governor has said in the past that she will make decisions about reopening based on data-- and only after New Mexico has hit its peak.
 


