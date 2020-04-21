Owner of Rio Rancho gym argues opening fitness centers would help keep people healthy

"It's a proven fact that when the body has activity, it releases endorphins, I call them happy endorphins that improves our feelings and well-being," he said. "And exercise controls your weight, blood pressure, cardiovascular. "

Ramirez argues that healthy bodies have a greater chance of fighting off virusues.

He's urging the governor to allow gyms to reopen-- event if that means a partial reopening.

"I would ask her-- if I can't open fully, I'm a 24-hour gym, if I can't open fully, can I open with stipulations or guidelines," he said. "Like everyone has to sanitize their hands, everyone has to wear a mask, or maybe we only 5-10 people here at a time?"

The governor has said in the past that she will make decisions about reopening based on data-- and only after New Mexico has hit its peak.

